WASHINGTON, Sept 19 A U.S. government technology
expert who helped Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates
launch the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will join the Obama
administration's battle against Ebola in West Africa,
administration officials said on Friday.
Steve VanRoekel is stepping down as chief information
officer at the White House to join the United States Agency for
International Development (USAID), which is overseeing the Obama
administration's response to the outbreak, officials said.
VanRoekel's task as USAID's chief innovation officer will be
to coordinate a U.S. response that involves up to 3,000 troops,
17 field hospitals, creation of regional air lift hubs and
scores of American doctors, nurses and healthcare
workers.
The U.S. Defense Department is expected to spend up to $1
billion on the initiative, with nearly $200 million more coming
from other federal sources including USAID, according to
officials.
The Ebola outbreak in West Africa is the worst since the
disease was identified in 1976. Cases have been reported in
Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Nigeria and Senegal.
