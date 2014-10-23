ABUJA Oct 23 Nigeria will send a contingent of
600 volunteers to help Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone fight
the worst outbreak of Ebola on record which has killed nearly
5,000 people in West Africa, the acting health minister said on
Thursday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Nigeria,
Africa's largest economy and top oil producer, Ebola-free on
Monday after an imported case of the disease in July infected 20
people, killing eight.
The international community has ramped up aid including
sending medics and supplies to the three hardest-hit countries,
where the epidemic has crippled poor and under-equipped health
systems. Nigerian's deployment would be the largest mission sent
by a fellow African country.
"Nigeria has 600 health workers who have been trained in the
field of Ebola containment who are ready to go to other effected
African countries to help them in containment of Ebola spread,"
acting health minister Khaliru Alhassan told Reuters.
"The first contingent of 250 Nigeria experts will be
deployed soon," he said, without providing a date.
He said that the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control will
also support the three countries to train their health workers.
"What we are waiting for now is that the request has to come
through (West African regional bloc) ECOWAS and has to be
coordinated by WHO," he said.
Alhassan said although Nigeria has been declared Ebola-free,
it should not let its guard down because the disease remains a
threat to the country until it was contained.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh; Writing by Bate
Felix)