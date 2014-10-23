* African Union has appealed to member states to contribute
* WHO has criticised slow African response to epidemic
By Felix Onuah and Umaru Fofana
ABUJA/FREETOWN, Oct 23 Nigeria pledged on
Thursday to send a contingent of 600 volunteers to help fight
the worst ever outbreak of Ebola on record which has killed
nearly 5,000 people in West Africa.
With financial pledges flowing in from around the world but
trained doctors and nurses scarce in the three worst effected
countries -- Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, the African Union
appealed last week to member states to urgently fill the gap.
African nations' response to the crisis has drawn criticism,
with officials in Liberia bemoaning a lack of African
solidarity. The World Health Organization (WHO) has rebuked some
African countries for closing borders to Ebola-hit states,
saying this worsened their suffering by cutting off supplies.
Nigeria, the continent's largest economy and top oil
producer, gained experience in containing Ebola after an air
traveller imported the virus from Liberia in July, infecting 20
people and killing 8.
"Nigeria has 600 health workers who have been trained in the
field of Ebola containment who are ready to go to other affected
African countries to help them in containment of Ebola spread,"
acting health minister Khaliru Alhassan told Reuters.
"The first contingent of 250 Nigeria experts will be
deployed soon," he said but did not provide a date.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Chairperson of the African Union
Commission, told reporters in the Sierra Leone capital Freetown
that countries in East Africa had responded with a pledge of 600
health workers.
Democratic Republic of Congo, which has suffered six
outbreaks of Ebola since the disease was first detected there in
1976, had also pledged to train 1,000 volunteers, she said.
The WHO originally appealed for 12,000 local staff and 750
foreign experts but has raised those targets to 20,000 and 1,000
respectively. WHO assistant director general Keiji Fukuda said
there were now only 600 foreign experts.
AU STILL WAITING FOR RESPONSES
The WHO declared Nigeria Ebola-free on Monday but Alhassan
said the outbreak remained a threat to the country until it was
completely neutralised.
The international community has ramped up aid including
sending some medics and supplies to Sierra Leone, Guinea and
Liberia, where the epidemic has crippled poor and under-equipped
health systems.
The United States is deploying a 3,000-strong military
mission to build up to 17 Ebola Treatment Units (ETUs) and train
local doctors, while Cuba has dispatched hundreds of medical
personnel.
Alhassan said the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control would
also support Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea in training their
health workers. "What we are waiting for now is that the request
has to come through (West African regional bloc) ECOWAS and has
to be coordinated by WHO," he said.
Speaking in Freetown, Dlamini Zuma said the AU had felt
obliged to make a direct plea to members in mid-October because
it realised that appealing for volunteers to come forward
individually was not enough for the scale of the crisis.
"We wrote to all our heads of state asking them to give us
health workers who would be deployed here in these three
countries...We are still waiting for responses," she said.
"East Africa has responded and they have pledged more than
600 health workers, DRC has also pledged about 1,000 but they
will bring them in phases," she said. "They say they will start
probably with about 200. So we are waiting for those to come and
also pledges to come from other countries."
Congo Health Minister Felix Kabange told Reuters in
mid-October the government aimed to train more than 1,000
volunteers to fight Ebola, which he hoped would inspire "African
solidarity". He invited other countries to send volunteers to
new training centres in the capital Kinshasa.
