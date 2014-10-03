CHICAGO Oct 3 The U.S. Department of
Transportation is expected to release new guidelines later on
Friday that will allow hospitals in Texas to safely dispose of
Ebola-infected medical wastes, a DOT official said.
The official said the DOT has issued a special waste
management permit that will allow the Dallas hospital caring for
the U.S. Ebola patient to transport and dispose of medical waste
generated in the care of the patient.
Dallas County officials said separately that a disposal
vendor is in place to transfer any Ebola-infected materials from
the hospital.
The DOT official said the agency will issue other permits to
other states should the need arise.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)