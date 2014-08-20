LONDON Aug 21 An emergency research call has
been launched to help fight the world's worst Ebola outbreak in
West Africa, with the British government and the Wellcome Trust
medical charity pledging a combined 6.5 million pounds ($10.8
million).
Expert teams from around the world are being invited to
submit research proposals by Sept. 8 for initiatives that can
rapidly investigate new approaches to treating, preventing and
containing the disease.
"The gravity of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa demands an
urgent response, and we believe rapid research into humanitarian
interventions and therapeutics can have an impact on treatment
and containment during the present outbreak," Jeremy Farrar,
Wellcome's director, said in a statement.
Wellcome, the world's second highest-spending charitable
foundation, also announced a long-term investment in African
science worth 40 million pounds on Thursday.
There are no proven treatments or vaccines for Ebola but the
World Health Organisation has backed the use of untested
products and is hoping for improved supplies of experimental
drugs by the end of the year.
British scientists said earlier that up to 30,000 people
would have so far needed such treatments or vaccines in the
current outbreak, which has killed more than 1,300 people.
($1 = 0.6008 British Pounds)
