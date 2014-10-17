* Hundreds of farmers have died in Ebola outbreak
* Planting and harvesting disrupted - WFP
* U.S. troops to start training health workers
* Food prices expected to rise further
(Adds detail of food distribution, quote from U.S. major
general, Air Cote d'Ivoire flights resuming)
By Stephanie Nebehay and James Harding Giahyue
GENEVA/MONROVIA, Oct 17 Food prices have risen
by an average of 24 percent across the three countries worst hit
by the Ebola outbreak, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on
Friday, as aid workers scrambled to distribute emergency rations
to the hungry.
The food-producing regions of Guinea, Sierra Leone and
Liberia in West Africa have been severely affected by the worst
outbreak on record of the viral haemorrhagic fever that has
killed 4,546 across the three countries.
Infection rates in the food-producing zones of Kenema and
Kailahun in Sierra Leone, Lofa and Bong County in Liberia and
Guéckédou in Guinea are among the highest in the region.
Hundreds of farmers have died.
Decisions by the three governments to quarantine districts
and restrict movements to contain the spread of the virus have
also disrupted markets and led to food scarcity and panic
buying, further pushing up prices, WFP and the Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) have said.
"Planting and harvesting are being disrupted with
implications for food supply further down the line. There is a
high risk that prices will continue to increase during the
coming harvest season," said WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs.
In the Liberian capital Monrovia, prices of cassava and
imported rice, the main staple food, have jumped by 30 percent.
Aid workers in the crowded Monrovia neighbourhood of Logan
Town began distributing emergency rations of rice, bulgur wheat,
peas and oil to around 1,000 residents on Friday.
"All our families are poor, let's be frank, so when WFP come
to our rescue, along with Red Cross bringing food, they are so
happy in the community," said Patricia Delaney, community
chairperson of the neighbourhood.
Byrs said WFP was carrying out a food security survey
remotely using mobile phones to check the impact of the crisis
on 2,400 families across the three worst affected nations.
In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, U.S. Major
General Darryl Williams told reporters on Friday some 425
military personnel deployed to Liberia would start helping to
train health workers there from next week.
"We plan to train 500 a week," he said, adding that the
United States would also increase the number of helicopters sent
to remote areas of the country to help with the Ebola response.
PICK-UP TRUCKS
Despite repeated warnings from the World Health Organization
that travel bans will only worsen the suffering of Ebola-hit
countries, some U.S. lawmakers are calling for a ban on travel
from West Africa.
However, Air Cote d'Ivoire's Chief Executive Rene Decurey
said his airline would resume flights next week to the capitals
of the three worst affected countries.
"It's not good to isolate these countries, because when you
isolate them people will always find a way," he told Reuters.
In another piece of positive news, the WHO said the Ebola
outbreak in Senegal was officially over, though it said the
country remained vulnerable to further cases of the deadly
disease being imported.
The first round of a survey of 800 people in Sierra Leone's
eastern districts of Kailahun and Kenema showed people were
worse off in terms of food security, despite being the main
producing areas.
"The survey showed that certain families have cut down to
one meal a day or that people are eating food that costs less,
such as cassava instead of rice," Byrs told Reuters.
The WFP also began distributing food on Friday to 265,000
people in the Waterloo suburb near Sierra Leone's capital of
Freetown, an area that has recorded high infection rates.
"The aim of the distribution is to stabilise quarantined
families by giving them enough to eat so that they do not leave
their homes to look for food," it said in a statement.
The aid, which included rice, pulses, vegetable oil and
salt, should meet families' needs for one month, WFP added.
The WFP said it was procuring 74 vehicles including mortuary
vehicles and pick-up trucks, funded by the World Bank, to help
tackle the crisis. A first batch of 30 vehicles is expected to
arrive by air in Sierra Leone on Saturday.
"We have enough evidence now to know that the best ambulance
is not a closed ambulance, it's a pick-up. Why is it better to
have a pick-up? The driver is protected. The person can be put
in the back on a stretcher," said WHO's Isabelle Nuttall.
