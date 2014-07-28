WASHINGTON, July 28 President Barack Obama is
getting updates on the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in
Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria, an administration
official said on Monday, noting U.S. agencies had increased
their assistance in the past several weeks.
The outbreak of the highly infectious disease has killed 672
people. The United States has been providing
supplies including personal protective equipment, the
administration official said.
"We have been engaged on this outbreak since April, when the
first cases were reported and have increased response
significantly over the last several weeks as the outbreak
deepened," the official said.
Susan Rice, Obama's national security adviser, said in a
televised interview on Monday that the outbreak was of "grave
concern."
"We are very much present and active in trying to help the
countries of the region and the international authorities like
the World Health Organization address and contain this threat.
But it is indeed a very worrying epidemic," Rice told MSNBC.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)