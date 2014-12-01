(Updates with latest figures)
GENEVA Dec 1 A surge in Ebola deaths reported
by the World Health Organization at the weekend arose from about
1,000 Liberian deaths wrongly ascribed to the disease, the WHO
said, and were removed from an updated data set released on
Monday.
The revised data from the World Health Organization shows
the three worst hit countries have suffered 5,987 deaths, nearly
1,000 fewer than previously reported.
"Liberia's figures came in but they've since said these were
actually non-Ebola deaths that were reported as part of our
Ebola deaths and we will be taking them off. So the whole world
went up and the whole world will come down again," WHO assistant
director general Bruce Aylward told reporters.
Data published at the weekend put Liberia's death toll at
4,181, up from 3,016 two days earlier. The WHO's new set of
figures published on Monday showed Liberia with a death toll of
3,145 out of 7,635 cases as at Nov. 28.
Sierra Leone had almost as many cases, with a cumulative
7,109 Ebola patients over the course of the epidemic, with 1,530
deaths. Sierra Leone has had 5,831 laboratory-confirmed Ebola
cases, more than twice the number in Liberia, where the majority
of Ebola patients are "suspected" or "probable" cases.
The third worst-hit country, Guinea, has had 1,312 deaths
out of 2,155 cases, the WHO data showed. The number of deaths in
Mali was shown as six, one less than in the previous data
release on Friday, out of eight cases.
There was no accompanying text to explain the figures.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)