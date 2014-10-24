* Candidate vaccines being tested in several countries
* Trials to show any side effects, antibody production
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Oct 24 The woman overseeing the rush to
develop an Ebola jab has become one of the first volunteers to
sign up to test the safety of candidate vaccines being
developed.
Marie-Paule Kieny, the World Health Organization's assistant
director general for health systems and innovation, told Reuters
that she signed up because it was the right thing to do.
"I've never been a guinea pig in any medical trials but the
result of these clinical trials are absolutely crucial. We need
to know if they are safe and we need to know which dose should
be used," she said.
Kieny, a microbiologist who directed the WHO's vaccine
research initiative for nine years, will not be at any risk of
catching Ebola by trying out the vaccine.
The trials seek to determine not only whether the vaccine is
safe or causes adverse side effects, but also whether it
triggers the production of antibodies against the Ebola virus.
"You know, every month we have so many cases, so if I can do
something myself or encourage others to volunteer, the clinical
trial will be run as quickly as possible to have a response and
be able to go to the next phase," she said.
The WHO has said there may be 10,000 new cases per week by
December. At least 4,877 people are known to have died in the
outbreak, the worst on record, but the true death toll is
unknown and may be three times higher.
The two leading candidate vaccines, made by GlaxoSmithKline
and NewLink Genetics, are being tested on
volunteers in Britain, the United States and Mali and will soon
begin safety trials in Switzerland, Germany, Gabon and Kenya.
Volunteers can be expected to be injected with the vaccine
and then have regular checks on its effects on the body.
Last month, early indications from the first batches of
volunteers showed the GlaxoSmithKline vaccine raised "no red
flags" in terms of adverse reactions.
Switzerland has not yet given final regulatory approval, but
the trials have been approved by an ethics committee which means
that state hospitals in Lausanne and Geneva can start screening
volunteers, who need to be 18-65 years old and in good health.
(Editing by Alison Williams)