GENEVA Aug 21 The World Health Organisation
(WHO) said on Thursday it would convene talks early next month
on potential treatments and vaccines to contain the deadly
Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
The talks on Sept. 4-5 in Geneva will discuss safety and
efficacy of experimental therapies and how to expedite clinical
trials and ramp up production, it said.
"ZMapp is one of several experimental treatments and
vaccines for Ebola that are currently undergoing investigation.
At present, supplies of all are extremely limited," the WHO said
in a statement. It was referring to a U.S.-made trial drug, used
on six patients to date, supplies of which are now exhausted.
