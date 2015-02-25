GENEVA Feb 25 Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone
reported 99 new confirmed Ebola cases in the week to Feb. 22,
down from 128 the previous week, the World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Wednesday.
Sierra Leone accounted for the bulk of the latest infections
with 63, signalling a halt to a steep decline recorded from
December through January, followed by Guinea with 35 and Liberia
just a single case, the U.N. agency said in its weekly report.
"Cases continue to arise from unknown chains of
transmission," the WHO said. Sixteen of the new cases were
identified in Guinea and Sierra Leone after post-mortem testing
of people who died in the community "indicating that a
significant number of individuals are still either unable or
reluctant to seek treatment."
In all, more than 23,500 cases have been reported in the
three West African countries, with more than 9,500 deaths, since
the world's worst outbreak began in December 2013.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)