GENEVA, March 4 Guinea and Sierra Leone reported 132 new confirmed cases of Ebola in the week to March 1, an increase of 34 over the previous week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Liberia did not report any new confirmed infections in the week for the first time since May 26 last year, the U.N. agency said in its latest update on West Africa's epidemic.

"The number of confirmed Ebola virus disease deaths occurring in the community in Guinea and Sierra Leone remains high, suggesting that the need for early isolation and treatment is not yet understood, accepted or acted upon," the WHO said in a statement. "Unsafe burials continue to occur."

