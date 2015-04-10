* Health emergency persists but international threat
diminishes
* Experts call for halt to unnecessary trade, travel
restrictions
* Fall in cases poses challenge for completing vaccine
trials
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 10 West Africa's Ebola epidemic
still poses a threat to other countries but the risk of it
spreading internationally appears to be diminishing as the areas
affected shrink, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Friday.
The U.N. agency declared in August 2014 that the world's
worst Ebola outbreak, which began in December 2013, represented
a "public health emergency of international concern" that forced
health officials worldwide to shore up defences.
The WHO's Emergency Committee, comprising independent
experts who conferred on Thursday, was "absolutely firm" in
maintaining that view, said Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Special
Representative for the Ebola Response.
In a statement, the Committee said that due to better
prevention and control activities across West Africa, "the
overall risk of international spread appears to have further
reduced since January with a decline in case incidence and
geographic distribution in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea."
But there was "no place for complacency" and the goal
remained eliminating the deadly haemorrhagic fever.
Thirty confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the
past week, the smallest number in nearly a year, the WHO said on
Wednesday. Liberia reported no cases in the week to April 5,
Sierra Leone reported nine and Guinea 21..
The virus has killed 10,587 people out of 25,556 known
infections, according to the WHO.
The outbreak's epicentre, in Guinea Forestiere, has "gone
quiet" and foreign medical experts and laboratories are being
shifted to coastal areas with more intensive spread, Aylward
said.
"There are still substantive risks, they are not at zero
(cases) by any stretch, but they may be now on track to achieve
their goal of really being down to only disease in that coastal
area by the time the rainy season hits in about a month.
The experts urged all countries to "avoid any unnecessary
interference with international trade and transport".
These included border closures, flight cancellations,
refusal of entry, and quarantining of travellers returning from
the region, the statement said.
Some 40 countries still implement additional measures beyond
the recommended health measures and a number of airlines have
not resumed flights, it said.
Falling Ebola cases make completing big clinical trials on
experimental vaccines a challenge, with the best hope resting on
a study in Guinea, Aylward said. Last month, Guinea started
testing an experimental vaccine from Merck and NewLink
Genetics on affected communities.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland,
Larry King)