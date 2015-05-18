* German chancellor calls for contingency planning
* Pledges 200 million euros to help poor countries
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday the World Health Organization must streamline its
management to respond quickly to crises like West Africa's
"Ebola catastrophe" that has killed more than 11,000 people.
The WHO and its director-general Margaret Chan have come
under heavy fire for their slow response to the Ebola epidemic,
which began in Guinea in December 2013 but was not declared an
international public health emergency until August 2014.
"We ought to have reacted far earlier," she told the opening
session of the annual meeting of WHO's 194 member states. WHO
officials in country and regional offices and the Geneva
headquarters must know immediately what to do in a crisis.
"I am convinced that if we act faster and have a clear
command structure in place, we will be better equipped to combat
a crisis like Ebola next time that happens," she said.
"The WHO is the only international organisation that has
universal political legitimacy on global health issues. This is
why it is so important to render its structures more efficient."
Merkel said Germany would contribute 200 million euros to
help developing countries boost their defences against
infectious diseases, including 70 million euros for West Africa.
Guinea has seen a spate of new Ebola cases due to
transmissions at funerals, a worrying sign as it seeks to stamp
out the epidemic, a health official said on Friday.
ID:nL5N0Y63JH]
Liberia became the first of the three hardest-hit countries
to be declared free of the virus this month, completing a 42-day
period without a case.
Germany, which has the G7 rotating presidency, also seeks to
help countries build up health systems to confront neglected
tropical diseases that affect 1.4 billion people worldwide,
Merkel said.
Another priority was ensuring the effectiveness of
antibiotic drugs for treating both humans and animals, and
combating the build-up of anti-microbial resistance due to
overuse, she said.
Chan was due to address the assembly later on Monday and
speak with reporters. On Tuesday, the talks are due to take up
an interim report on WHO's handling of the Ebola outbreak.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tom Heneghan)