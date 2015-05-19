* 35 new cases in past week vs 9 the week before
* Rainy season will complicate efforts to wipe out virus
* Donors call for deep WHO reforms after epidemic
(Adds speeches by U.S. health secretary, EU, World Bank)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 19 Guinea and Sierra Leone reported
35 new Ebola cases in the past week, four times as many as the
week before, in a reminder that the virus "will not go quietly",
a top World Health Organization official said on Tuesday.
"It will take an extraordinary effort to finish the job,"
the WHO's special representative for Ebola, Bruce Aylward, told
a briefing attended by health ministers.
"With the start of the rainy season today, the doubling of
effort will be that much more difficult," he added, referring to
increased logistical challenges.
Ghana president John Dramani Mahama said on Tuesday that the
West African regional bloc ECOWAS expected zero ebola infection
in West Africa "in the next couple of months, if not weeks".
The 35 cases in the week to May 17 were in six districts of
Guinea and Sierra Leone, with most in Guinea, Aylward said. Nine
were confirmed the previous week.
Liberia, the other worst-hit country, was declared
Ebola-free earlier this month.
"The virus has shown how easy it is for a single
cross-border traveller or unsafe burial to reignite the epidemic
again," said WHO Director-General Margaret Chan.
The WHO said on Monday it is setting up a $100 million
contingency fund to ensure that it will not be "overwhelmed" by
a major crisis again as it was with Ebola, which has killed more
than 11,000 people since December 2013.
The United States, Britain and the European Union, all top
donors, called for deep WHO reforms.
"We need to keep up pressure and momentum both to get to
zero (cases) and help with the rebuilding after that," said U.S.
health secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell. "We need a WHO that can
put the right people in place to deal with these issues."
Sally Davies, chief UK medical officer, and the European
Union's Claus Sorensen said problems in sharing epidemiological
data had slowed responses during the outbreak.
Guinea's health minister, Remy Lamah, said authorities were
searching out cases but traditional cultural practices, such as
washing dead bodies, were still proving hard to overcome.
"There are certain cases of dissent with respect to measures
taken in parts of the country but it is going down," he said.
Sierra Leone's chief medical officer Brima Kargbo said
there were "signs that our strategy is working" to get to zero
cases, such as fewer people dying in quarantine homes.
"We need continued vigilance with a focus on hotspot
districts," he said.
Tim Evans, health director at the World Bank, said that
Ebola was also a development crisis. "Getting seeds for farmers,
reopening schools, embracing infrastructure projects that had
been put on delay are critical parts of the recovery."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Trevelyan/Ruth
Pitchford)