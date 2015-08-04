* Guinea and Sierra Leone each report a case in past week
* WHO cites "real progress", warns on "unrealistic
expectations"
* Contact tracing key; 600 quarantined in Sierra Leone
village
(Adds details, quotes)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Aug 4 Guinea and Sierra Leone each
recorded a single cases of Ebola in the past week, putting a
year-end goal of ending the deadly epidemic within reach,
although risks remain, the World Health Organization (WHO) said
on Tuesday.
Tight surveillance and tracing contacts of infected people
remain crucial, WHO Assistant-Director Bruce Aylward said. They
are especially challenging during the heavy rains in August.
In the previous week to July 26, the two countries had seven
confirmed cases, which was the lowest in the past year up until
then, according to the WHO.
"We have gone over the last four weeks from 30 cases (per
week) to 25 to seven and, in the last week, two cases. That
progress is real," Aylward told a news briefing.
Ebola re-emerged last month in Liberia, after the country
was declared officially free of the virus in May, but "appears
now to be stopped, although it is early days", Aylward said.
He stressed the need to maintain vigilance in all three
countries, while dampening hopes of quickly stamping out the
haemorrhagic disease, which has killed more than 11,200 people
in West Africa since December 2013.
"There is a huge risk of unrealistic expectations that this
will go from here to zero. It won't. We will have additional
flares. This could still go on for additional months before it
gets stopped," he said.
Already this week, two new Ebola cases have been confirmed
in Tonkolili, Sierra Leone, where several other suspect cases
are being investigated, he said.
"In Tonkolil,i where this person went to two health
facilities and then eventually died, they have actually
quarantined a whole village plus a whole hospital. So they have
got nearly 600 people quarantined around a single case," Aylward
said, pointing to "massive operations" to stop the spread.
It was a "realistic goal to have transmission of this
epidemic stopped this year," Aylward said.
"There is a lot of challenges between here and there, one
very, very difficult rainy season in August. Remember, last year
it took off in August."
The WHO said last Friday that a trial in Guinea found an
Ebola vaccine to have been 100 percent effective.
Initial results from the trial, which tested Merck
and NewLink Genetics VSV-ZEBOV vaccine on some 4,000
people who had been in close contact with a confirmed Ebola
case, showed complete protection after 10 days.
"It's not a game changer as much as it is an enhancer,"
Aylward said. "The game is still about case-finding,
contact-tracing, rapid isolation, safe burials. That's how you
stop Ebola, certainly in the current period."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Larry King)