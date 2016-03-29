GENEVA, March 29 West Africa's Ebola outbreak no
longer constitutes a threat to international public health, the
World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, declaring an
end to a nearly 20-month emergency that has killed about 11,300
people.
Dr. Margaret Chan, WHO director-general, accepted the
recommendations of a committee of independent experts who also
called for lifting any travel and trade restrictions affecting
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
"The Committee provided its view that Ebola transmission in
West Africa no longer constitutes an extraordinary event, that
the risk of international spread is now low, and that countries
currently have the capacity to respond rapidly to new virus
emergences," the WHO said in a statement.
All original chains of virus transmission have ended, but a
new chain in Guinea has infected eight people including seven
who have died, it said, adding that the virus persists in the
semen of some men for over a year.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)