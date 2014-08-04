(Adds details from WHO statement)
GENEVA Aug 4 The death toll from the world's
worst Ebola outbreak had risen to 887 by Aug. 1, while the total
number of cases in the four West African countries affected
stood at 1,603 on the same date, the World Health Organization
said on Monday.
Guinea has suffered the highest death toll with 358
fatalities out of 485 confirmed Ebola cases so far. Sierra Leone
has had the largest number of cases, 646 overall, and 273
deaths, while Liberia has had 468 cases and 255 deaths.
Nigeria, the latest country to import the disease, has had
four cases, of which three are classed as 'probable' Ebola and
one as 'suspected', the Geneva-based agency said in a statement.
The case of Patrick Sawyer, an American who died shortly
after flying from Liberia at Lagos airport via Togo and Ghana,
is still classed as "probable". The WHO previously said it had
not managed to check his sample because courier companies had
refused to transport it to the Institut Pasteur in Dakar.
The other two probable Ebola cases in Nigeria were a
health-care worker and a Nigerian who had been to Guinea, WHO
said.
Nigeria itself has reported only the cases of Sawyer and, on
Monday, one of the doctors who treated him.
A senior official in the Lagos state Ministry of Health
declined to comment on the discrepancy.
