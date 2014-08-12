BRIEF-Swedencare Q1 EBITDA grows at SEK 7.2 million
GENEVA Aug 12 A World Health Organisation panel of medical ethics experts ruled on Tuesday that it is ethical to offer unproven drugs or vaccines as potential treatments or preventions in West Africa's deadly Ebola outbreak.
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea said on Thursday it has fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 55.1 billion won ($48.80 million) for offering doctors kickbacks to recommend the company's drugs, and also suspended insurance coverage for some of its drugs.