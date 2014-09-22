GENEVA, Sept 22 Independent health experts have
advised the World Health Organization (WHO) that there should be
no general ban on travel or trade with countries reeling from an
Ebola epidemic in West Africa, the United Nations agency said on
Monday.
In a statement issued after the Emergency Committee held its
second meeting last week the WHO said the outbreak in five
countries that has killed at least 2,630 people remains a
"public health emergency of international concern".
"Flight cancellations and other travel restrictions continue
to isolate affected countries resulting in detrimental economic
consequences, and hinder relief and response efforts risking
further international spread; the Committee strongly reiterated
that there should be no general ban on international travel or
trade...," the statement said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)