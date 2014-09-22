(adds quotes, background)
GENEVA, Sept 22 Independent health advisers to
the World Health Organization (WHO) have assessed that there
should be no general ban on travel or trade with countries
reeling from an Ebola epidemic in West Africa, the U.N. agency
said on Monday.
Some airlines have stopped flights to affected areas and WHO
and other agencies have said this has hampered aid efforts and
the ability of experts to reach victims of the world's worst
ever outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever.
In a statement issued after the Emergency Committee held its
second meeting last week, the WHO said Ebola had now killed at
least 2,793 people in five countries and remains a "public
health emergency of international concern".
"Flight cancellations and other travel restrictions continue
to isolate affected countries, resulting in detrimental economic
consequences, and hinder relief and response efforts risking
further international spread," the statement said.
"The Committee strongly reiterated that there should be no
general ban on international travel or trade..."
The experts urged authorities in the affected countries -
Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone - to work
with the aviation and maritime sectors to resolve differences
and "develop a coordinated response" to transport issues.
Quarantines may be deemed necessary in areas of intense and
widespread transmission of the deadly Ebola virus, the committee
statement went on.
"States should ensure that they are proportionate and
evidence-based and that accurate information, essential services
and commodities, including food and water, are provided to the
affected populations."
WHO advisers earlier recommended the screening of travellers
departing Ebola-affected countries from airports and ports.
The committee, composed of some 20 experts who advise WHO
Director-General Margaret Chan, declared on Aug. 8 that the
epidemic constituted a public health emergency of international
concern. The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres has warned
since late March that the outbreak, which began in the remote
Gueckedou area of southeastern Guinea, is "unprecedented".
Sierra Leoneans on Sunday celebrated the end of a three-day
lockdown meant to stem Ebola's reach, with authorities saying
the move had identified dozens of new infections and located
scores of bodies.
Separately on Monday, the WHO said two of the five affected
countries - Nigeria and Senegal - were managing to halt the
spread of the disease.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tom Miles and Mark
Heinrich)