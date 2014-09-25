GENEVA, Sept 25 At least 2,917 people have died of Ebola out of 6,263 cases in the five West African countries affected by the disease, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

The WHO said it still needed offers of 1,550 more bed spaces in Liberia, and there were reports from the Fassankoni area of Guinea that locals had set up roadblocks to intercept Ebola response teams trying to enter the area. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)