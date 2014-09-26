* WHO focused on candidate GSK, Newlink shots if shown safe
* Few hundred doses of ZMapp expected by year-end
* Blood transfusions, serum from survivors offer best hope
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 26 The World Health Organisation
(WHO) said on Friday it expected to begin small-scale use of two
experimental Ebola vaccines in West Africa early next year and
in the meantime transfusions of survivors' blood may offer the
best hope of treatment.
WHO is working with pharmaceutical companies and regulators
to accelerate the use of a range of potential treatments to
fight the disease, a senior WHO official said. Ebola has no cure
and has killed at least 3,091 out of 6,574 people infected in
West Africa since an outbreak began in March.
GlaxoSmithKline has begun clinical trials of its
vaccine in the United States and Britain, to be followed by a
trial starting in Mali next week, while NewLink vaccine
trials are about to start in the United States and Germany, said
Dr. Marie-Paule Kieny, WHO assistant director-general.
"If everything goes well again we might be able to start to
use some of these vaccines in affected countries at the very
beginning of next year, in January. This will not be a mass
vaccination campaign, let's be clear about that because the
quantity which will be available doesn't make this possible,"
Kieny told a news briefing in Geneva.
She stressed however that the shots were experimental and
had not yet been shown to work against Ebola: "They have given
very promising results in monkeys, but monkeys are not humans.
"We could still face a situation where these vaccines would
be unsafe in humans or where they would do nothing in terms of
protection. So we need to be very prudent."
Data will be collected from clinical trials when the
experimental vaccines are being given to healthy volunteers who
are then monitored for adverse side effects and to see if the
shot elicits an immune response in their blood.
Regulators at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on
Friday they would begin reviewing data on experimental Ebola
medicines to support any decisions made on whether to use them
for treating patients.
Canada has given 800 vials of the NewLink candidate vaccine
to WHO, expected to yield at least 1,500 doses, Kieny said. The
U.S.-based firm is "working very hard to produce a few more
thousand doses in the coming months", she added.
GSK has said it hopes to have 10,000 doses of its
experimental vaccine by the end of this year.
Kieny said an experimental Ebola vaccine being developed by
Johnson & Johnson but not yet ready for trials in humans
was also under consideration.
ZMAPP DOSES BY YEAR-END
Experimental Ebola drugs including compounds from Mapp
Biopharmaceutical, Sarepta and Tekmira will be
tested in affected states for the first time in a bid to
fast-track trials, the Wellcome Trust said on Tuesday.
WHO is taking part in that effort, Kieny said. "We are
starting to discuss with African sites to see which would be the
most suitable to test these new drugs and establish as soon as
possible which one gives an advantage for survival to patients."
ZMapp has been used to treat several Ebola patients who have
since recovered, but doctors cannot say for sure whether the
drug helped them or whether they would have recovered anyway.
"In terms of ZMapp the best, as we have known for a few
weeks now, is that maybe a few hundred doses will be available
by the end of the year. But clearly this is not the kind of
scale that can have impact on the epidemic curve," Kieny said of
the drug by the California-based private biotech firm.
The use of blood transfusion and infusion of human serum
from Ebola survivors is recognised as a "safe treatment", but
donated blood must be screened for infections including HIV and
hepatitis, she said.
There was only anecdotal information on its use in
Ebola-infected healthcare workers, as there is no system in
place.
"Will it be efficacious? For the time being we don't know
because there are not enough people who have been treated,"
Kieny said, adding that they could be counted on two hands.
"This is something where the African population doesn't have
to wait for anybody else to develop it for them. This is why
there is a lot of enthusiasm," Kieny said.
