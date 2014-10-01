BRIEF-Gilead announces results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
GENEVA Oct 1 The death toll from the world's worst ever Ebola outbreak reached 3,338 people out of 7,178 cases in West Africa as of Sept. 28, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
It said the total number of new cases had fallen for the second week in a row, but warned against reading any good news into the figures as they were almost certainly under-reported. (Reporting by Tom Miles)
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
LONDON, April 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Progress has been made in tackling diseases that blind, disable and disfigure millions of poor in tropical countries each year, but drug companies need to step up donations of medicines, the World Health Organization (WHO) said this week.