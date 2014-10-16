GENEVA Oct 16 The World Health Organization will send teams of experts to test the Ebola-preparedness measures at Ivory Coast and Mali's borders with countries affected by the epidemic, WHO's health security response chief Isabelle Nuttall said on Thursday.

A team of around 10 will leave for Mali on Sunday and another team will leave for Ivory Coast within days, she said, adding that Ivory Coast had checkpoints to monitor people coming across the border and had already done a simulation exercise to test its response. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)