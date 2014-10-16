(Adds quotes and detail)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA Oct 16 The World Health Organization
will send experts to test the Ebola-preparedness measures in
Ivory Coast and Mali, the two countries at greatest risk of
being the next to be affected by the epidemic, WHO's health
security response chief Isabelle Nuttall said on Thursday.
The virus is known to have killed almost 4,500 people in
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea this year, and there have been
isolated cases in the United States, Germany and Spain.
The WHO says there have been 9,000 recorded cases in West
Africa and a similar number unrecorded, with a 70 percent
fatality rate, implying a true death toll already above 12,000.
The WHO expects 5,000-10,000 new cases a week by December.
The disease has gradually spread to areas that border Ivory
Coast, whose population of about 20 million is roughly equal to
the total of the three countries at the centre of the epidemic.
"As the number of cases is increasing, it wouldn't be a
surprise to have a case in neighbouring countries. And it's for
this very reason that we are working with them so that they are
able to detect and take immediate action," Nuttall told a news
conference in Geneva.
"Border checkpoints and health points have been implemented
on the major roads that are crossing between countries, so it
provides a level of reassurance in terms of travelling."
She did not have information about how the checkpoints were
managed, who was manning them or how many there were.
The potential economic damage of a major outbreak in Ivory
Coast would likely be felt around the world, since it and
next-door Ghana produce about 60 percent of the world's cocoa
beans.
SCREENING
European Union health ministers agreed on Thursday to try to
improve the systems put in place by West African nations to
screen departing passengers for Ebola, but disagreed on whether
it was necessary to also check travellers on arrival in Europe.
The WHO does not recommend "entry screening" for Ebola. But
Nuttall said it was understandable if countries wanted to put
such measures in place and the WHO was preparing guidelines for
such checks.
Mali and Ivory Coast are the top priorities on the WHO's
list of 15 African countries that need to be prepared for an
Ebola case, Nuttall said.
A team of around 10 experts will leave for Mali on Sunday
and another will leave for Ivory Coast within days, she said,
adding that Ivory Coast had already done a simulation exercise
to test its response.
The teams would check all aspects to make WHO confident of
an "adequate level of response" if a case occurred.
"The team will have every single component that needs to be
checked upon: how to assemble a rapid response team, laboratory
component, social mobilisation, infection prevention and
control, checking at the border, all of the functions will be
represented in the team."
The WHO is setting up rapid response teams in the countries
at risk of Ebola contagion, who would immediately isolate any
case, protect others and trace people who had had contact with
the patient.
Ivory Coast has already opened an isolation centre at Bouaké
University Hospital.
"It is possible to do it at the beginning of an outbreak,
and this is the objective," she said.
Two countries in West Africa - Nigeria and Senegal - managed
to contain the outbreak after it entered their territory.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)