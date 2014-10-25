Theranos to pay Arizona customers $4.7 mln in settlement
April 18 Embattled blood-testing company Theranos Inc will pay $4.65 million to customers in Arizona who used its services between 2013 and 2016, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.
GENEVA Oct 25 The death toll from the Ebola epidemic rose to 4,922 out of 10,141 known cases in eight countries through Oct. 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.
The three worst-hit countries of West Africa - Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone - account for the bulk, recording 4,912 deaths out of 10,114 cases, the WHO said in its update.
The United Nations agency, sounding an ominous note, said that out of the eight districts of Liberia and Guinea sharing a border with Ivory Coast, only two have yet to report confirmed or probable Ebola cases.
The overall figures include outbreaks in Nigeria and Senegal, deemed by the WHO to be now over, as well as isolated cases in Spain, the United States and a single case in Mali. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
April 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday and said it was coping with uncertainty in U.S. healthcare laws by pricing its 2018 insurance plans to include a costly Obamacare tax.