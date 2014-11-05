GENEVA Nov 5 The World Health Organization said
on Wednesday that it continued to see a slowdown in weekly Ebola
cases in Liberia, although incidence of the disease was still
rising in Sierra Leone and stable in Guinea.
The WHO revised the cumulative death toll downwards for a
second week running as it sought to improve the quality of its
data, with 440 fewer deaths reported in Sierra Leone than in
data published last Friday.
The WHO put the total death toll at 4,818 out of 13,042
cases as of Nov. 2, compared to 4,951 deaths in Friday's Ebola
update; but it repeated a warning that the figures continued to
be too low because of under-reporting.
