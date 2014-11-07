* Cases drop in some districts, rise steeply in others
* WHO urges neighbouring states to shore up defences
* Warns that quarantines of travellers can create false
hopes
(adds details, WHO statement on travel and trade)
GENEVA, Nov 7 The death toll from the Ebola
epidemic has risen to 4,950 out of 13,241 cases in the three
worst-hit countries of West Africa, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Friday, calling for widespread
rigorous control measures to halt the virus.
"Case incidence is declining in some districts in Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone, while steep rises persist in other
districts," the United Nations agency said in a statement.
The latest figures to Nov. 4 reflect 132 new deaths since
the last update issued on Wednesday, which was as of Nov. 2.
A slowdown in Liberia's Ebola outbreak and the continued
rampant rate of infection in Sierra Leone may reflect
contrasting ways the two countries are dealing with burials, WHO
experts said earlier on Friday.
Shoring up defences in states neighbouring the three
countries remains critical, the WHO said. Nigeria and Senegal
have stamped out outbreaks, while Mali has recorded one case.
"The best protective measures for non-affected countries are
adequate levels of preparedness including heightened
surveillance to detect and diagnose cases early and
well-prepared staff and operational planning to ensure that
suspect cases of Ebola are managed safely and in ways to
minimize further spread," the Travel and Transport Task Force on
Ebola Virus Disease said in a separate statement issued on
Friday.
Members include the WHO, International Civil Aviation
Organization, the World Tourism Organization, International Air
Transport Association, and International Maritime Organization.
The group said measures such as quarantine of travellers
arriving from Ebola-affected countries could create a false
impression of control. It could also reduce the number of health
care workers volunteering to help fight the outbreak.
"Such measures may also adversely reduce essential trade
including supplies of food, fuel and medical equipment to the
affected countries," it added.
The task force voiced concern at reports that medical care
had been denied to sick seafarers on board ships that had
previously called at ports in the Ebola-affected region.
