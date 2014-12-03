(adds details)
GENEVA Dec 3 The death toll from the Ebola
epidemic has risen to 6,070 out of 17,145 cases as of Nov. 30,
and the virus continues to spread intensely across Sierra Leone,
the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.
Sierra Leone recorded 537 new Ebola cases in the week to
Nov. 30, against 385 the previous week, the WHO said in its
latest update.
"Transmission remains persistent and intense across the
country with the exception of the south," it said, adding that
the capital Freetown accounted for 202 of the 537 latest cases.
"In western areas of Sierra Leone such as Freetown and Port
Loko, treatment and isolation capacity continues to be stretched
by a large volume of new patients," it said.
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone account for all but 15 of
the deaths in the world's worst Ebola outbreak. Sierra Leone has
recorded 1,455 out of 2,039 new cases in the three countries in
the last 21 days, corresponding to the virus incubation period.
"At a national level, there is now sufficient bed capacity
in Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) treatment facilities to treat and
isolate all reported EVD cases in each of the three countries,
although the uneven distribution of beds and cases means there
are serious shortfalls in some areas," the WHO said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Ralph Boulton)