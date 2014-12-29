GENEVA Dec 29 The number of people infected by
Ebola in the three countries worst affected by the outbreak has
passed 20,000, with more than 7,842 deaths in the epidemic so
far, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
Cumulative case numbers in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea
stood at 20,081, the WHO said in a statement. More than a third
are laboratory-confirmed cases in Sierra Leone, which has become
the worst-hit country in the worst outbreak of the disease on
record.
