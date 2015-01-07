* Sierra Leone still records 248 new cases in past week
* More than 8,000 killed worldwide in epidemic to date
* WHO to host meeting on experimental vaccines on Thursday
GENEVA/MONROVIA, Jan 7 Sierra Leone, the country
worst affected by Ebola, reported nearly 250 new confirmed cases
in the past week but the spread of the virus there may be
slowing, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
The epidemic has taken 8,235 lives out of 20,747 known cases
worldwide over the past year, it said. Overall, 838 health
workers have been infected, killing 495 of them.
The WHO's weekly report was based on figures reported by
authorities in nine countries. Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone
account for the majority of infections and fatalities.
"There are signs that case incidence may have levelled off
in Sierra Leone, although with 248 new confirmed cases reported
in the week to 4 January 2015, it remains by far the
worst-affected country at present," the WHO said.
Cases are still under-reported and unevenly spread in West
Africa. The virus is spreading most rapidly in western Sierra
Leone, where the capital Freetown reported 93 of the new
confirmed cases, the WHO said.
"An increasing emphasis will be put on the rapid deployment
of smaller treatment facilities to ensure that capacity is
matched with demand in each area," the WHO said.
In Guinea, whose capital Conakry remains the worst-affected
district, the western prefecture of Fria reported its first
Ebola cases.
In Liberia, cases dropped from a peak of more than 300 new
confirmed cases per week in August and September to eight new
confirmed cases and 40 probable cases in the five days to Jan.
2, it said.
Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the newly appointed head of the
United Nations Ebola response mission known as UNMEER, warned
however against declaring a premature victory against the
disease during a visit to Liberia on Wednesday.
"It is only at this moment of optimism and relative success
that sometimes we are worried of a sense of complacency," he
told journalists.
Travelling with Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Bruce Aylward, the head
of Ebola response at the WHO, echoed his concerns.
"There is still Ebola in Liberia and people are not acting
that way," he said. "There should be a ferocious attention to
driving that number to zero and that concerns us a great deal."
On Thursday, the WHO will host a meeting of representatives
from major drug makers, health authorities in affected countries
and national regulatory agencies to assess clinical trials of
experimental vaccines against Ebola. GlaxoSmithKline,
Merck, NewLink Genetics and Johnson & Johnson
are testing experimental vaccines.
