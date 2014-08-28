GENEVA Aug 28 The current Ebola outbreak in
West Africa could infect more than 20,000 people, the World
Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday in a bleak assessment
of the deadly disease.
The United Nations health agency issued a strategic plan to
combat the oubreak in four West African nations where it said
the actual number of cases could already be two to four times
higher than the reported 3,069. The death toll stands at 1,552.
"This roadmap assumes that in many areas of intense
transmission the actual number of cases may be 2-4 fold higher
than that currently reported. It acknowledges that the aggregate
case load of Ebola Virus Disease could exceed 20,000 over the
course of this emergency," the WHO said.
The deadly outbreak that began in Guinea in March and has
spread to neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone as well as to
Nigeria requires a massive and coordinated international
response, the WHO said.
A separate outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo
identified as a different strain, is not included in its toll.
"Response activities must be adapted in areas of very
intense transmission and particular attention must be given to
stopping transmission in capital cities and major ports, thereby
facilitating the larger response and relief effort," the WHO
said.
The virus is still being spread in a "substantial number of
localities", aggravating fragile social and economic conditions
and has already killed an unprecedented number of health
workers, the agency said.
A wider U.N.-led plan being launched by the end of September
is "expected to underpin support for the increasingly acute
problems associated with food security, protection, water,
sanitation and hygiene, primary and secondary health care and
education, as well as the longer-term recovery effort that will
be needed," the WHO said.
