GENEVA Oct 23 Screening passengers for Ebola on
their arrival may have "a limited effect" in stopping the virus
spreading but whether it adds anything to exit screening from
affected countries is a decision for governments, the World
Health Organization said on Thursday.
The advice from the WHO's Emergency Committee on Ebola came
a day after the United States said travellers from three West
African countries at the heart of the epidemic must fly into one
of five major airports for enhanced screening for the virus.
"Entry screening may have a limited effect in reducing
international spread when added to exit screening, and its
advantages and disadvantages should be carefully considered,"
the committee said in a statement after its third meeting.
Passengers are already screened as they leave Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea, a measure that is critical for reducing
the exportation of the virus, it said.
"So far 36,000 persons have been screened and 100 have been
deferred from traveling," Isabelle Nuttall, director of global
capacities alert and response in WHO's health security arm, said
in an emailed comment.
The committee of experts, which meets virtually to advise
WHO Director-General Margaret Chan, said some countries had
introduced entry screening and they should share their
experiences and lessons learned.
States should be aware that screening incoming passengers
helped to sensitise individuals to the risk of the disease, but
"resource demands may be significant", even if only targeted
screening is put in place.
The outbreak has killed at least 4,877 people and at least
9,936 cases of the disease have been recorded, the WHO said on
Wednesday, but the numbers are known to be under-reported and
the true death toll may be three times as much.
The committee also said some states with no Ebola cases had
cancelled international meetings and mass gatherings, which the
committee did not recommend. It acknowledged, however, that such
decisions were complex and should be decided on a case-by-case
basis and on the basis of risk.
Competitors and delegations from countries with Ebola
transmission should not be subject to a general ban on attending
events abroad, although the host country should decide on a
case-by-case basis, it said.
Several countries -- including Haiti, Dominican Republic,
Colombia, Jamaica and North Korea -- have restricted incoming
travellers to some degree, although the committee has said there
should be no general ban on international travel or trade. It
reiterated that advice on Thursday.
"A general travel ban is likely to cause economic hardship,
and could consequently increase the uncontrolled migration of
people from affected countries, raising the risk of
international spread of Ebola," it said.
"The Committee emphasized the importance of normalizing air
travel and the movement of ships, including the handling of
cargo and goods, to and from the affected areas, to reduce the
isolation and economic hardship of the affected countries."
