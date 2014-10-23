GENEVA/LONDON Oct 23 The World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was "reasonably
confident" that West African countries neighbouring those
hardest hit by the current Ebola epidemic are not seeing
transmission of the virus across their borders.
Asked whether countries such as Guinea Bissau and Ivory
Coast might have cases of the disease crossing their borders
without knowing about or reporting them, WHO assistant director
general Keiji Fukuda said he considered that unlikely.
"We are reasonably confident right now we are not seeing
widespread transmission into neighbouring countries," Fukuda
told reporters in a briefing. "It remains a concern...(but)
right now I think we are not seeing it."
"We will keep looking for further spread of infection, but
we simply haven't seen it," he added.
Fukuda also said it remained very difficult to get
sufficient numbers of health workers - both national and
international - to help tackle the epidemic, which has killed at
least 4,877 people so far this year.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Kate Kelland; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)