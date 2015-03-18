UNITED NATIONS, March 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
Ebola epidemic in West Africa exacerbated violence against women
and rolled back access to reproductive healthcare in the region,
ministers from Guinea and Liberia said on Wednesday.
In Guinea, data indicates a 4.5 percent increase in cases of
gender-based violence since before the epidemic including twice
as many rapes, Sanaba Kaba, the country's minister of social
action, women and children, said on a panel at the United
Nations 59th Commission on the Status of Women.
Liberia also saw more cases of gender-based violence as a
result of the outbreak, said Julia Duncan Cassell, minister of
gender and development in that country.
She said some men were not respecting the recovery protocol
that Ebola survivors should observe and were infecting their
spouses and female partners through unprotected sex.
Sierra Leone also has seen an increase in violence against
women, said panel moderator Awa Ndiaye Seck, Liberian country
representative for UN Women, the agency responsible for gender
equality and women's empowerment.
The death toll from West Africa's Ebola outbreak has passed
10,000, according to the latest tally released by the World
Health Organization.
Guinea has suffered a setback in its fight against Ebola
with a rash of new cases, while Liberia released its last
patient earlier this month.
The deadly virus has put a considerable strain on
reproductive health services, which are still recovering, and
chipping away at health gains made before the epidemic, the
ministers said.
Kaba of Guinea said that during the outbreak there was a
significant drop in the number of women seeking prenatal
consultations and a 7 percent to 10 percent decrease in those
seeking delivery of their babies - all of which are provided
free of charge in Guinea.
As Ebola raged in the region, people turned away from health
clinics that they saw as places of possible infection.
At times, pregnant women who were courageous enough to go to
a clinic would find that healthcare workers had fled for fear of
infection, experts said.
Deliveries usually involve a large amount of bodily fluids,
through which the deadly virus spreads.
WOMEN BEAR BRUNT OF EBOLA
Women have been more affected by the deadly virus than men,
with an infection rate of 56 percent compared to 44 percent for
men, said Ndiaye Seck of UN Women.
This is largely due to the fact that many of the health
workers providing care for Ebola victims are female, and women
are also most likely to look after sick relatives at home,
according to the United Nation's Children Fund (UNICEF).
Women accounted for 40 percent of the total Ebola death toll
in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, the three most directly
affected nations, said Duncan Cassell of Liberia.
Another devastating effect of the epidemic was the economic
disruption it caused, the ministers said.
The economic impact of the disease on women, who are the
majority of smallholder farmers, was greatest in rural areas.
There was a dramatic drop in food production due to death and
sickness among farmworkers or their fear of leaving home to tend
fields.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Lisa Anderson)