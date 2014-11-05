WASHINGTON Nov 5 The World Bank's private
sector arm pledged $450 million on Wednesday to support trade,
investment and employment in the three West African countries
affected the most by the deadly Ebola outbreak.
The announcement from the bank's International Finance
Corporation (IFC) brings total World Bank commitments for Ebola
to nearly $1 billion in the past three months, an unprecedented
rapid response for a development institution that has been
accused of dragging its feet on project approval in the past.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, a doctor and
anthropologist, has led the bank's response to the virus, which
has killed almost 5,000 people, mainly in Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea.
"The fear swirling around Ebola has the potential to do
long-term harm to businesses globally, and especially in the
Ebola-affected countries," Kim said in a statement. "IFC .. will
find ways to help boost trade and investment in West Africa,
which will be essential to ensure that private companies
continue to operate and sustain employment under difficult
circumstances."
About $250 million of the new IFC funds will go towards
rapid response projects, providing support to small and
medium-sized businesses in the region, including $75 million in
emergency liquidity for six banks IFC already works with.
The remaining $200 million is committed for projects to
support the countries' recovery after the epidemic, IFC said in
a statement.
The World Bank had previously pledged $500 million for
countries hit by the epidemic, and warned Ebola could sap more
than $32 billion from West Africa by the end of 2015 if it
spreads beyond Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
