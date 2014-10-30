GENEVA Oct 30 The World Bank pledged $100
million on Thursday to help recruit more foreign health workers
in the fight against Ebola, taking its funding for the three
worst-hit countries to more than half a billion dollars over the
past three months.
The biggest recorded outbreak of the deadly virus has killed
almost 5,000 people, according to the World Health Organization,
mainly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. Some aid groups have
criticised the scale of the initial international response.
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said the three
states were still struggling to get enough health staff to areas
with the highest infection rates.
"We must urgently find ways to break any barriers to the
deployment of more health workers. It is our hope that this $100
million can help be a catalyst for a rapid surge of health
workers to the communities in dire need," Kim said in a
statement.
The latest tranche will go towards setting up a coordination
hub to recruit, train and deploy qualified foreign health
workers and support the three countries' efforts to isolate
Ebola patients and bury the dead safely, the bank said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)