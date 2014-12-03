* Aid packages to be disbursed in shorter timeframe
* Sierra Leone President acknowledges "gaps" in response
* African Union to deploy 250 medical volunteers
By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, Dec 3 The World Bank said on Wednesday
it would speed up delivery of hundreds of millions of dollars in
assistance to fight Ebola in West Africa, as Sierra Leone
appealed for help in plugging gaps in its response.
On a visit to Sierra Leone, where the epidemic is spreading
fastest, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said the lender would
accelerate disbursement of $162 million in emergency support to
ensure the money was delivered in two years instead of three.
To help kick-start Sierra Leone's economy, Kim said the bank
would make available an additional $170 million over the next
two years, mostly to strengthen infrastructure and agriculture.
"We're accelerating our support to Sierra Leone," Kim said
in Freetown, during a tour of Ebola-affected countries in the
region.
The worst known outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever on record
has killed more than 6,070 people from 17,145 cases, the World
Health Organization (WHO) said.
Despite Britain deploying hundreds of troops to its former
colony, Sierra Leone is lagging behind Guinea and Liberia in its
Ebola response, reporting 537 new cases in the week to November
30.
The WHO said uncertainty about data prevented firm
conclusions about progress in eradicating the disease.
Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma said his country
still had less than a third of the 1,500 beds it required and
needed an additional four laboratories.
"While we do appreciate the increased presence, I must say
that there is still the need for us to address the gaps that
still exist in some areas of our intervention," he said.
In a subsequent stop-off in Guinea, Kim said that a $153
million aid package to that country would also be delivered in
two years, instead of the planned three.
Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said in a
report this week that one of the shortcomings in the Ebola
response is the failure to deploy trained medical personnel,
resulting in high rates of infection among local staff.
In a move that could relieve staffing shortages, 250 medical
volunteers from the African Union prepared to be deployed on
Thursday from Nigeria to the worst affected countries.
The World Bank on Tuesday revealed that the epidemic would
cost more than $2 billion across the region, causing
once-booming economies to slow down or shrink.
