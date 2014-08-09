LUSAKA Aug 9 Zambia said it would restrict
entry of travellers from countries affected by the Ebola virus
and would ban Zambians from travelling to those countries, in
one of the strictest moves yet by a southern African country
against the deadly virus.
"All delegates from any of the countries affected by Ebola
virus disease are restricted from entering Zambia until further
notice," the Health Ministry said in a statement posted on its
website on Saturday.
The statement, which was dated Aug. 8, also said that any
Zambians arriving from those countries would be "thoroughly
screened and quarantined", adding that no further travel by
Zambians to such countries would be allowed.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Alison Williams)