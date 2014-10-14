Oct 14 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg said on Tuesday he and his wife, Priscilla Chan,
would donate $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control
Foundation to fight Ebola.
"We need to get Ebola under control in the near term so that
it doesn't spread further and become a long-term global health
crisis that we end up fighting for decades at large scale, like
HIV or polio," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.
The death toll in the outbreak, first reported in Guinea in
March, has reached 4,447 from a total of 8,914 cases, World
Health Organization Assistant Director General Bruce Aylward
said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)