LONDON, March 31 One in five teenagers have
experimented with e-cigarettes, a large study of British school
students showed on Tuesday, fuelling debate about the widespread
availability of the electronic devices.
Many experts view the metal tubes that heat nicotine-laced
liquid into an inhalable vapour as a lower-risk alternative to
smoking. But questions remain about long-term safety and their
use among impressionable adolescents.
In a survey of more than 16,000 people aged 14-17 years in
northwest England in 2013, 19.2 percent said they had tried or
purchased e-cigarettes, according to a paper published in the
journal BMC Public Health.
E-cigarette use, or "vaping", was highest among smokers,
reaching 75.8 percent in those with a habit of at least five a
day, although 15.8 percent of teenage vapers had never smoked
conventional cigarettes.
Karen Hughes of the Centre for Public Health at Liverpool
John Moores University and other authors of the study said the
research suggested experimentation, rather than a desire to quit
smoking, was the main driver of teen use.
"There is an urgent need for controls on the promotion and
sale of e-cigarettes to children," they concluded.
Wilson Compton of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse
wrote in an accompanying commentary that e-cigarettes, at least
for some groups, were adding a new recreational drug experience
to an existing repertoire of risky behaviours.
Other experts, however, cautioned against jumping to
conclusions, particularly since the study did not follow up to
see whether children continued to use e-cigarettes after
experimenting with initial puffs.
"Other surveys have so far found that progressing from ever
trying an e-cigarette to regular use amongst non-smoking
children is very rare or entirely absent, suggesting that, to
date, e-cigarettes are not responsible for creating a new
generation of nicotine addicts," said Linda Bauld, professor of
health policy at the University of Stirling.
More than 2 million adults use e-cigarettes in Britain,
about one third of whom are ex-smokers and two-thirds current
smokers, according to the charity Action on Smoking and Health.
Nearly all big tobacco companies - including Philip Morris
International, British American Tobacco, Japan
Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco Group
- now sell e-cigarettes to diversify away from the
market for traditional cigarettes, which is shrinking as more
people quit or cut back.
