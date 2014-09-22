By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 22 The fierce debate over whether
e-cigarettes can help people quit smoking took another twist on
Monday as a research paper on their use by cancer patients was
criticised as flawed.
The study of cancer patients who smoke found that those
using e-cigarettes as well as tobacco cigarettes were more
nicotine dependent and equally or less likely to have quit than
those who didn't use e-cigarettes.
The scientists behind the research, which was published
online in Cancer, the journal of the American Cancer Society,
said their results raised doubts about whether e-cigarettes had
any benefit in helping cancer patients to give up smoking.
But that conclusion was questioned by other tobacco and
addiction researchers, who said the selection of patients for
the study had given it an inherent bias.
The uptake of e-cigarettes, which use battery-powered
cartridges to produce a nicotine-laced vapour for the "smoker"
to inhale, has rocketed in the past two years, but there is
fierce debate about their potential risks and benefits.
Because they are new, there is a lack of long-term
scientific evidence on their safety. Some experts fear they
could lead to nicotine addiction and be a gateway to tobacco
smoking, while others say they have enormous potential to help
millions of smokers around the world to quit.
What few studies there are give a mixed picture, with some
concluding that e-cigarettes can help people give up a deadly
tobacco habit, while others suggest they may carry health risks
of their own.
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report last month called
for stiff regulation of e-cigarettes as well as bans on indoor
use, advertising and sales to minors.
But that report itself was also criticised by experts who
said it contained errors, misinterpretations and
misrepresentations.
For the Cancer journal study, researchers led by Jamie
Ostroff of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New
York City studied 1,074 cancer patients who smoked and who were
enrolled between 2012 and 2013 in a tobacco treatment program at
a cancer centre.
They found a three-fold increase in e-cigarette use from
2012 to 2013 - rising from 10.6 percent to 38.5 percent.
At enrolment onto the programme, the researchers' analysis
found, the e-cigarette users were more nicotine dependent than
non-users, had more prior quit attempts, and were more likely to
be diagnosed with lung or head and neck cancers.
By the end of the study period, the researchers said,
e-cigarette users were just as likely as non-users of
e-cigarettes to be smoking.
But Robert West, director of tobacco research at University
College London, said the study was not able to assess whether or
not for cancer patients who smoke using an e-cigarette to try
and quit is beneficial "because the sample could consist of
e-cigarette users who had already failed in a quit attempt, so
all those who would have succeeded already would be ruled out".
Peter Hajek, director of the Tobacco Dependence Research
Unit at Queen Mary, University of London, agreed that the
study's data did not justify the conclusions.
"The authors followed up smokers who tried e-cigarettes but
did not stop smoking, and excluded smokers who tried
e-cigarettes and stopped smoking," he said.
"Like smokers who fail with any method, these were highly
dependent smokers who found quitting difficult. The authors
concluded that e-cigarette (use) was not helpful, but that would
be true for any treatment however effective if only treatment
failures were evaluated."
