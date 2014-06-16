* Almost 30 million people across Europe use e-cigarettes
* Many are regular smokers or people who want to quit
* Researchers find "staggering" range of brands, flavour
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 16 Nearly 30 million people across
Europe now use e-cigarettes and are most likely to be aged
between 15 and 24, who smoke tobacco regularly and are trying to
quit, a new analysis shows.
The rising number of users has led to "staggering" growth in
the availability of e-cigarettes with around 10 new brands
coming to market every month, a second study showed.
Writing in the journal Tobacco Control, researchers from the
United States said their findings underlined the size and speed
of growth in the market for e-cigarettes, and the need for more
research into their potential risks and benefits.
"As e-cigarettes represent an emerging market in which the
tobacco industry has extensively invested, it is imperative to
identify the population subgroups that are more likely to use
them and the subsequent implications this might have on public
health," said Constantine Vardavas, a senior research scientist
at Harvard School of Public Health who led the study.
"These new findings show that millions - including many
young people and smokers trying to quit - are trying
e-cigarettes, which underscores the importance of assessing
their potential harm or benefits."
E-cigarettes are battery-operated devices designed to
deliver a similar nicotine hit and sensory sensation to
conventional cigarettes, but without the harmful carcinogens
that come from burning tobacco.
They are seen by many as a healthier alternative to
cigarettes and as a way to help smokers quit. A group of 53 top
scientists warned the World Health Organisation (WHO) last month
not to classify and regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products,
arguing that doing so would jeopardise a vital opportunity to
reduce smoking-related disease and deaths.
Smoking kills half of all those who do it, giving a death
toll of around 6 million people a year, according to the WHO.
The tobacco industry has invested heavily in the rapidly
emerging e-cigarette market and some public health experts worry
they could be a new route to nicotine addiction and a gateway to
cigarette smoking.
A second study published in the same journal on Monday found
that the number and type of e-cigarettes available online has
soared in the past few years, with around 10 new brands and more
than 240 new flavours coming to market every month.
Researchers in that study said the large number of brands
and "the variety of flavours (is) staggering" and noted a shift
in marketing tactics from promoting them as cigarette
substitutes to styling them as nicotine delivery systems
offering consumer choice in models and flavours.
In the first study, which sought to gauge perceptions of
e-cigarettes and their use across Europe, the researchers
analysed data from a survey known as Eurobarometer 2012 which
involved more than 26,500 adults from 27 countries in the
region.
Respondents were asked if they had ever tried e-cigarettes,
and how often; whether they had ever heard of them; and whether
they thought they were harmful or not to health.
People who smoked were also asked if they had tried to quit
during the previous 12 months, and whether they had used
e-cigarettes to do this. And they were asked what factors
influenced their choice of cigarette brand.
The results showed that e-cigarette users were more likely
to be young - aged 15 to 24 - current smokers of up to 20
cigarettes a day, and to have made at least one attempt to kick
their habit over the past year. Would-be quitters over the past
year were twice as likely to have tried an e-cigarette as those
who had not tried to quit.
Extrapolating the figures to the whole EU population
suggests that 29.3 million adults across the 27 countries have
tried e-cigarettes, the researchers said.
"Our study's implications are strategically important for
European policymakers," they wrote. "On the one hand, quitting
tobacco use at an earlier age would substantially benefit
individuals and public health. However, the re-normalisation of
smoking ... or maintained nicotine addiction may significantly
hinder efforts to stop tobacco use."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)