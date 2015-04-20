By Kate Kelland
LONDON, April 21 Two new studies looking at
whether electronic cigarettes help smokers to quit their deadly
habit have found that while some of them can, it depends on the
type and how often it is used.
The research -- welcomed by experts in a field marked by a
dearth of good scientific evidence and intense lobbying --
suggests daily use of so-called "tank" e-cigarettes, designed to
be refilled with nicotine-containing liquids, is most likely to
help smokers quit.
Many experts think e-cigarettes, which heat nicotine-laced
liquid into an inhalable vapour, are a lower-risk alternative to
smoking, but questions remain about their use and safety.
The charity Action on Smoking and Health says more than 2
million adults in Britain use e-cigarettes. So-called "cigalike"
e-cigarettes are disposable or use replaceable cartridges, while
"tank" models look quite different and have refillable
containers of nicotine "e-liquid".
Researchers who conducted the two new studies, published in
the journal Addiction and Nicotine & Tobacco, said they show
that smokers wanting to use e-cigarettes to quit should use them
daily and try "tanks" rather than "cigalikes".
"Our research indicates that daily use of tank models that
can be refilled with liquid may give smokers a better chance of
quitting smoking," Ann McNeill, a professor at the Institute of
Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London
who was involved in both studies, told reporters.
The two studies were based on a survey of around 1,500
smokers in Britain in December 2012, followed up one year later.
The first found 65 percent of daily e-cigarette users in
December 2012 tried to quit smoking in the next year compared
with 44 percent of non-users. Some 14 percent of daily
e-cigarette users had cut their consumption of tobacco
cigarettes by at least 50 percent over the previous year,
compared with only six percent of non-users.
In the second study, researchers found that of 587 people
using e-cigarettes at the one year follow-up, 76 percent used
"cigalikes" and 24 percent used "tank" models. Almost a third of
daily tank users had quit smoking, compared with 13 percent of
smokers not using e-cigarettes.
"At this point we don't know why people who use tank type
e-cigarettes daily are more likely to have quit," said Sara
Hitchman, who led the second study.
"Research suggests that tanks might deliver nicotine more
effectively and perhaps be more satisfying ... but there may
also be other factors, including price and the ways that tanks
allow the user to adapt the product."
