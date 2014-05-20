(Corrects day in lead paragraph)
* Tobacco smoking kills 6 million people a year
* E-cigarettes shown to help people quit the habit
* Critics wary due to lack of long-term evidence
LONDON, May 20 Smokers trying to quit are 60
percent more likely to report success if they switch to
e-cigarettes than if they use nicotine products like patches or
gum, or just willpower, scientists said on Tuesday.
Presenting findings from a study of almost 6,000 smokers
over five years, the researchers said the results suggest
e-cigarettes could play an important role in reducing smoking
rates and hence cutting tobacco-related deaths and illnesses.
As well as causing lung cancer and other chronic respiratory
diseases, tobacco smoking is also a major contributor to
cardiovascular diseases, the world's number one killer.
"E-cigarettes could substantially improve public health
because of their widespread appeal and the huge health gains
associated with stopping smoking," said Robert West of
University College London's epidemiology and public health
department, who led the study.
Mainly funded by the charity Cancer Research UK and
published in the journal Addiction, West's study surveyed 5,863
smokers between 2009 and 2014 who had tried to quit without
using prescription medicines or professional help.
The results were adjusted for a range of factors that might
influence success at quitting, West said - including age,
nicotine dependence, previous attempts to give up smoking, and
whether quitting was gradual or abrupt.
They showed that 20 percent of people trying to quit with
the aid of e-cigarettes reported having stopped smoking
conventional cigarettes.
That compared with just 10.1 percent of those using
over-the-counter aids such as nicotine replacement patches or
gum. Of those using willpower alone, 15.4 percent had managed to
stop.
E-cigarettes contain nicotine - a stimulant not thought to
be particularly harmful, although it is addictive - delivering
it in a water vapour rather than in smoke from burning tobacco.
A relatively new product, they have become highly
controversial, with public health opinion split over whether
they might be a powerful tool in helping those hooked on
cigarettes to finally give up, or whether they simply replace
one bad habit with another.
Because switching to e-cigarettes from tobacco ones does not
entail kicking the addiction to nicotine, some specialists say
they could spell the end of smoking - which the World Health
Organisation (WHO) calls "one of the biggest public health
threats the world has ever faced".
But critics point to a lack of long-term scientific evidence
to support the safety and effectiveness of e-cigarettes, and
warn they may also re-normalise smoking, enticing children or
other non-smokers to take it up.
West agreed that evidence about long-term use is
e-cigarettes is scant, but stressed the balance of risks had to
be weighed against the very strong evidence of tobacco's harms.
"It's not clear whether long-term use of e-cigarettes
carries health risks, but from what is known about the contents
of the vapour these will be much less than from smoking," he
said.
Smoking tobacco kills half of all those who do it, according
to the WHO, and has a death toll of 6 million people a year.
West said evidence shows that smokers who seek professional
help from doctors or health clinics that provide stop-smoking
services have the highest success rates in quitting.
"These almost triple a smoker's odds of successfully
quitting compared with going it alone or relying on
over-the-counter products," he said.
