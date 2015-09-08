(Adds link to the study)
By Toni Clarke
Sept 8 Teenagers and young adults who use
e-cigarettes are more likely to move on to traditional
cigarettes than those who do not use the electronic devices,
according to a small study sponsored by the National Cancer
Institute.
The study, by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh
and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, followed
694 people aged 16 to 26 who said they definitely had no
intention of smoking cigarettes. Of those, 16 people, or 2.3
percent, were using e-cigarettes.
After one year, six of the e-cigarette users, or 37.5
percent, had begun smoking compared with 65, or 9.6 percent of
those who were not using e-cigarettes at the start of the trial.
Another five e-cigarette users, or 31.3 percent, were no
longer certain that they would not smoke cigarettes compared to
63, or 9.3 percent, of those who were not using e-cigarettes at
the beginning.
A significant limitation of the study was the relatively
small number of people who were using e-cigarettes at the
beginning of the trial, making it difficult to be confident that
the results would be replicated in a larger e-cigarette user
sample.
The study, which was published online on Tuesday and is
scheduled for publication in the November edition of the journal
JAMA Pediatrics, is one of dozens of research projects seeking
to shed light on whether e-cigarettes are a net boon to society
or a net negative.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is weighing how
heavily to regulate the products, which some argue could
dramatically cut the rate of disease in traditional smokers if
they were to switch to e-cigarettes. Public health advocates
fear they could introduce a new generation of young people to
nicotine and, potentially, act as a gateway to cigarettes.
The latest study did not address whether the six e-cigarette
users who had transitioned to smoking were smoking on a routine
basis, whether they were using both e-cigarettes and cigarettes,
or simply experimenting.
The authors attempted to adjust for variables that could
have accounted for the progression of some e-cigarette users to
smoking. The study found that people who were using e-cigarettes
at the start of the study were more likely to engage in
sensation-seeking behavior, and may have been more likely to
take up smoking anyway.
But even adjusting for sensation-seeking tendencies, the
association between e-cigarette use and progression towards
smoking remained, the authors found.
"It will be important to continue surveillance among youth
of both e-cigarette use and overlap with use of other tobacco
products," they wrote.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Andrew Hay)