Getting a cortisone injection won't help
tennis elbow any more than a drug-free saline shot - and it may
actually slow recovery, according to an Australian study.
Researchers writing in the Journal of the American Medical
Association found that a few weeks after receiving the steroid
shots, people reported less pain and disability than those who'd
been given placebo injections. But a year later, those same
patients lagged behind the placebo group in their likelihood of
complete recovery.
"The use of corticosteroid injection versus placebo
injection resulted in worse clinical outcomes after one year,
and physiotherapy did not result in any significant
differences," wrote lead researcher Bill Vicenzino from the
University of Queensland in Australia and his colleagues.
Tennis elbow is caused by the overuse of tendons in the
elbow and typically treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory
drugs, physical therapy and steroid shots.
Vicenzino and his team randomly assigned 165 adults with
tennis elbow to one of four treatment groups: cortisone shots
with physical therapy, placebo shots with physical therapy,
cortisone shots without physical therapy and placebo shots
without physical therapy.
After one year, there was no difference in people's
improvement in pain or functioning based on whether they'd had
the eight sessions of prescribed therapy.
Among those who'd received a cortisone shot, 83 percent
reported they had completely recovered from tennis elbow by one
year. That compared to 96 percent of those who'd received a
placebo injection.
Symptoms were also more likely to come back after a
cortisone injection. The research team calculated that one more
person would have a recurrence for every two or three treated
with steroids instead of a saline shot.
"This absolutely confirms that steroid injections are not a
good idea," said Allan Mishra, an orthopedic surgeon at Stanford
University, who was not part of the study.
"This is important because people think that it's okay to
get a cortisone injection (for tennis elbow) and it's not okay.
It puts you at a disadvantage long term in terms of getting
better."
Mishra said researchers are looking for better treatments to
address what is causing tendon pain in the first place, such as
weakening of collagen in the tendon. One possible option being
studied by himself and others is so-called platelet-rich
injections.
Many cases of tennis elbow also go away on their own with
time and basic stretching, Mishra added.
"I think home-based exercises are probably sufficient for
treating this," he said.
"You'd be better off with that than with a cortisone
injection. That's what you should start with, because you might
not even need physical therapy."
