Jan 4 Email alerts may encourage cancer doctors
to talk with terminally ill patients about their end-of-life
wishes and to record those preferences in their medical records,
according to a U.S. study.
Oncologists who were reminded each time one of their
patients started a new chemotherapy regimen were more than twice
as likely to note patients' wishes before they became very sick,
said researchers in a report published in the Journal of
Clinical Oncology.
"If, God forbid, the patient does end up in a medical
emergency and it's unclear what their medical wishes are, then
it's always a difficult situation for the doctor and the
family," said Jennifer Temel, who led the study at Massachusetts
General Hospital cancer Center in Boston.
Doctors tend to wait for a patient's condition to get much
worse before bringing up their end-of-life wishes, such as
whether they want health care staff to use CPR and other
measures to try and prolong their lives, she said. But reminders
may initiate those discussions earlier.
"Patients in the inpatient settings are in crisis, and it's
a highly emotional state for patients and their families," Temel
told Reuters Health.
"Everybody thinks it's better to have these discussions when
people are less ill."
Temel and her colleagues surveyed doctors and nurse
practitioners about their end-of-life conversations with people
with incurable cancer, including how the health care providers
would like to be prompted to have those conversations.
Then, the researchers designed and tested an email system
that reminded doctors when they were seeing patients who were
coming in to start a new chemo regimen.
The study included 100 people with advanced lung cancer. A
year after the email alerts began, just over one-third of the
patients had end-of-life wishes documented in their electronic
health records.
In comparison, during the pre-alert period, fewer than 15
percent of people diagnosed with incurable lung cancer had had
their wishes written down before they were hospitalized, the
researchers said.
During both time periods, most patients who had end-of-life
wishes recorded were listed as do not resuscitate (DNR) or do
not intubate (DNI), meaning they didn't want doctors to take
aggressive measures to keep them alive at the end.
Not only are such measures sometimes against a patient's
wishes, they can also be very expensive.
"In the absence of these discussions, patients may receive
unwanted, overly aggressive care that incurs cost for the
patient and society and is associated with decreased quality of
life for the patients and family, and worsened bereavement
adjustment for caregivers," wrote Jamie Von Roenn in an
editorial published with the study.
The change seen with email alerts "is an improvement, but we
still have a long way to go," added Von Roenn, a palliative
medicine specialist from Northwestern University's Feinberg
School of Medicine in Chicago.
SOURCE: bit.ly/S6L6HF
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)