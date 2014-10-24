WASHINGTON Oct 23 A physician with Doctors
without Borders who recently returned from West Africa has
tested positive for Ebola, the New York Times reported on
Thursday.
The doctor, identified as Craig Spencer, was working for the
humanitarian organization in Guinea, one of three West African
nations hardest hit by Ebola.
The New York Times said Spencer was placed in isolation at
Bellevue Hospital and that a further test would be performed by
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm
the finding.
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
said earlier it was tracing all of the patient's contacts to
identify anyone who may be at potential risk.
"It is our understanding very few people were in direct
contact with him," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news
conference. "Every protocol has been followed."
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney)